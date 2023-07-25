GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Major crime in the city of Grand Rapids is down for the first half of 2023.

“The numbers are trending in the right direction. We just hope we can keep them going in the right direction,” Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said.

Homicides dropped from 16 in the first six months of 2022 to 11 in the first six months of 2023. Aggravated assaults, violence that sends people to the hospital with serious injuries, are also down. There were 622 in the first half of 2022 and 566 from January to June this year.

City detectives are clearing more homicide cases, too: 77.3% in 202, compared to the national average of 55%.

“There’s just a very small percentage of individuals in the city of Grand Rapids who are willing to carry a gun illegally and use it against a person,” Winston said. “And we’ve put a lot of those individuals in prison, and they’re still in prison to this day.”

But police are only part of the solution. These days, behind the flashing lights at crime scenes are people like Rich Griffin.

“We may be at the incident before police because of our connection to the folks who may be involved in those incidents,” he said.

He’s a site supervisor for Cure Violence. The group, formed in the early 2000s, takes a public health approach to dealing with violent crime, looking for the spread of the disease and coming up with cures to keep it from spreading. Cure Violence sends what it calls violence interrupters — people who have walked the walk and talked the talk — to crime scenes to talk to those affected by crime and keep the peace.

Griffin grew up on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side and as a young man was sentenced to two life terms for murder.

“I was released after 23 years. Part of my penance, if you will, is giving back to the community which I spent time destroying,” Griffin said.

He and other interrupters’ criminal past provides a commonality on the streets that helps mediate potentially violent situations, trying to change community norms.

“Pulling at the heartstrings of individuals in the community,” Griffin said. “If we don’t change the philosophy of violence in our community, we will not change the commission of violence in the community.”

Since November 2021, Cure Violence has been working in the Grand Rapids neighborhood bordered by Fuller to Division avenues and Wealthy to Hall streets SE. It takes about 2.5 to three years of data to measure the true impact of the program, but Griffin says there are signs Cure Violence is having a positive effect.

“There is some correlation to what our boots-on-the-ground staff is doing for the community,” he said.

What you won’t see is Cure Violence interrupters mingling with police.

“Because we know without the credibility of that, then we lose our inroads in the community, so we try to do our best to keep those two worlds separated,” Griffin said.

Winstrom said he understands that.

“That trust factor is immediately out if Cure Violence shows up with somebody dressed like me standing next to them. So to make those inroads, we have to keep that separation,” Winstrom said. “But when it does come time for them to ask, ‘Will you stand up next to us?’ (then) we’re going to be there for them.”

Cure Violence plans on expanding to the city’s 1st and 2nd wards within the next year.