Villains and heroes participate in the inaugural ‘Comic Con Fun Run’ and 5K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Comic Con has now come to an end for this year, but its return from the pandemic has brought out a new tradition.

The inaugural Grand Rapids Comic Con 5K and Fun Run, hosted by the Michigan Sports Alliance and Grand Rapids Comic Con, kicked off Sunday morning despite windy and cool temperatures.

The run brought out kids and adults of all ages as they ran through Riverside Park dressed in their favorite villain or superhero costume.

“The fact that they are trying to do a fun run and engage that with the comic con is a fantastic PR move. I think it’s really great,” Miranda Gladstone, member of The Finest-A G.I. Joe Costume Club, said.

The two organizations thought it would also be a great way to get everyone active and grow the comic con fan club.

“We just hope To increase that and bring the community out and be able to give them a taste of the comic con if they don’t have time to hit up the convention,” Eric Engelbarts, Michigan Sports Alliance said.

While comic con has come to an end this year, this run will be a new added tradition for years to come.

“We hope to see this grow and make it an annual event that’ll happen again next year,” Engelbarts said.