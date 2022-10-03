Anyone in an abusive relationship who needs help can call or text Safe Haven Ministries anytime at 616.452.6664.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People will gather on the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids this evening to honor those killed in domestic violence cases.

At the annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil, the Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team will read the names of those who have died.

Organizers also want to remind people that there resource available in our community to help those who are in violent relationships.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said that so far in Kent County in 2022, there have been at least five domestic violence-related killings with eight victims.

“It’s a very moving event…” Becker said of the annual vigil. “We do get names from statewide, it’s not just the ones locally, and how many people are impacted across the state. And then you usually have a number of families here who are personally impacted by that. … It raises awareness and puts it on the top of somebody’s mind to maybe see something, say something, do something.”

The Blue Bridge will glow purple this week to remember domestic violence victims.