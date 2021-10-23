Vigil honors 20-year-old woman shot and killed in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigil was held in Grand Rapids Saturday to honor the life of a 20-year-old woman who was shot and killed this week.

The family of Kendall Frost is calling for an end to the violence and is pleading for justice.

“It’s just horrible, I mean she didn’t deserve this,” her mother, Jamie Frost, said. “She was getting ready to go have dinner with friends and nobody should have to live their life, you know, be driving down the street and have that happen to them.”

Her family says Kendall Frost was a threat to no one and they’re calling on the community to help police find the person who pulled the trigger near Paris Avenue and Griggs Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“Everybody out here is mothers, they’re aunts, sisters, nieces,” her aunt, Patricia, said. “If it was the shoe on the other foot they would want the same thing for their family just like we would want for ours.”

Patricia organized a memorial and balloon release at the place where Kendall Frost was struck. The crowd released the balloons exactly at 6:30 p.m., because she had died at 6:30 the morning after the shooting.

The vigil remembered the life of an intelligent woman, who loved to dance and would light up the room.

“She had a way of making people feel like they were the most important person, she just made everybody feel loved,” her grandmother, Marge Frost, said.

An undated courtesy photo of Kendall Frost. (Courtesy Robert Womack)

Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack is one of her cousins.

“We just got to do better in our community,” Womack said. “This violence, it touches everybody and now it has touched our family in a major way we’ll never forget.”

As family and friends call for justice, they also call for the violence to stop.

“You’re just taking away people that really have nothing to do with the senselessness of what’s going on,” Patricia said. “Hopefully everybody can come together and just really realize this impacts people’s lives. We need to start working together to figure out how to get our city back.”

Anyone with information that can help investigators should call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.