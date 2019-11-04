Vigil held for man fatally shot in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigil was held Sunday evening for a man that was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Grand Rapids.

The homicide victim has been identified by family members as 31-year-old Tarell Mapp.

Police say they were dispatched to a fight at an auto plaza on 28th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue around 3 a.m. While getting statements from witnesses, they heard gunshots coming from inside the building and rushed in to find a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim died at the scene.

This is Grand Rapids’ 14th homicide of the year.

“It’s sickening that our rock is gone,” Ashley Pascal, a sister of the victim said at the vigil. “It’s been bad, no sleep, no sleep at all. Only thing we can do is cry and pray.”

Mapp was a sibling of 13. He went on to have 13 children of his own. His family says he was the glue that kept them all together.

“He was the one who actually put everything together for our family. We’re 13 strong,” Pascal continued. “Only thing we can do is continue to keep God first and move forward. He will live within us.”

His family said this is the second time they’ve gone through this as another sibling was killed about two years ago. They say this time they’re in need of closure.

“The person that (did) this or the people that (did) this, they touched so many hearts,” Gwen Divers, an aunt of victim said. “It’s indescribable and it’s wrong.”

His family says although he’s gone, Mapp will not be forgotten.

“We’re still 13 strong and rest easy brother,” Lashona Hering, a sister of the victim said.

Police have not made any arrests as of Sunday evening.

This marks the second time a person was shot and killed at this location.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3000 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.