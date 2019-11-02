Vigil held for GR teen found dead after Florida fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the heart of Grand Rapids, a candlelight vigil was held Friday night for a local teen who was found dead after a house fire in Orlando, Florida.

Last week, fire crews found 18-year-old Ariel Mezher’s, who was born and raised in Grand Rapids, body in a Florida home that caught on fire. Officials told WESH 2 News they don’t know if she died from the fire or from some other cause.

Mezher’s family confirmed her identity to News 8. They were informed of her death by Florida authorities, where she recently moved.

At Friday’s candlelight vigil on the Blue Bridge, dozens of loved ones reminisced about the teen’s spunky personality.

“She was very loyal,” said Rosa Holtzlander, Mezher’s aunt. “There were so many people that just loved her.”

Friends new and old attended the vigil.

“She was always smiling,” said Manistasha Hodges, Mezher’s friend.

As of last week, investigators were not sure what caused the fire. Several neighbors say the home where she was found is supposed to be empty, and no one was living there, according to WESH 2 News.

Mezher’s family believes there was foul play involved in her death, telling News 8 many of their questions have gone unanswered.

“There is more to it, and we just want more answers,” Holtzlander said.

As authorities in Florida continue to investigate Mezher’s death, her loved ones are praying for anyone with information will come forward to police.