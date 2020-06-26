Viewing the wake of George Floyd’s death through the lens

Photos taken by Renato Pecina show a riot in Grand Rapids on May 30 and May 31, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a moment of reckoning for racism in our country, and photographers of color are documenting the fallout in West Michigan.

Many of them said they were deeply affected by the video showing George Floyd’s last moments as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

“It does make me want to cry,” photographer Erik Lauchie said. “It could’ve been me, and there’s nothing that says it won’t be me in the future.”

The video also made Lauchie’s wife Allayah Lauchie, also a photographer, deeply emotional.

“Just to know that people are being wiped away based on skin color, just to think that that’s a possibility is definitely — I’m just picturing it,” Allayah said.

The outcry for change is personal for many photographers. One of them, Renato Pecina, said he wants his pictures of the riots in the aftermath of Floyd’s death to help tell the story of outrage.

“This was one of the loudest ways to speak for some people,” Pecina said.

Pecina’s captured the unfiltered anger in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30 and 31, when what started as a peaceful protest devolved in to a riot that damaged about 100 buildings, causing some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.

“When everybody got together, I feel like it just exploded into what needed to be said and what needed to be understood,” Pecina said. “The only time I was able to put the camera down was when I either got tear gassed or was helping another individual who didn’t know how to handle that type of environment.”

A photo by Renato Pecina shows Grand Rapids police in riot gear on the night of May 30, 2020, as a peaceful protest devolved into a riot.

Erik Lauchie captured his America with black and white photographs.

“While there were a lot of photographers there, I still understood that my unique perspective needed to be captured,” Erik Lauchie said. “I want these pictures to represent people being fed up; I want them to represent change needing to happen, and we did get to a place in 2020 when so many people were bothered by it.”

A photo by Erik Lauchie shows protesting in Grand Rapids over George Floyd’s death.

Allayah Lauchie told News 8 she wants her pictures to start a conversation.

“I hope these photos allow people to step outside of themselves,” Allayah Lauchie said.

She said her images remind her of the dialogue she will have with her future children.

“I definitely would express how valued they are and how important they are and how important it is to hold strong to that and remember that all times,” Allayah Lauchie said.

Photos by Allayah Lauchie show protesting in Grand Rapids over George Floyd’s death.

Though each photographer has different backdrops, they look through the same lens to capture their own history.

“I needed to be there,” Pecina said.