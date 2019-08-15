VIDEO: Trail cam captures bear in NW Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Days after two black bear sightings in Walker, a bear has popped up on home security cameras in northwest Grand Rapids.

News 8 Traffic Reporter Tom Hillen says after recent area break-ins, his uncle set up trail cameras around his home near St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Grand Rapids.

But the cameras captured a different bandit. Surveillance video showed a bear helping himself to some birdseed around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear of the bear is the same one spotted in Walker Sunday evening in a wooded area along I-96 near Alpine Avenue. A bear was also seen Aug. 8 behind a store on Alpine Avenue near 4 Mile Road.

A few bears have made their way into metro Grand Rapids in the last few years, including one in May that was captured by state officials and released farther north.

Generally, bears who wander into cities are young males looking for food.

Black bears typically avoid people and won’t attack unless they feel threatened. If you see one in the city, stay away and call authorities so they can catch and move it somewhere more safe.

