Video shows would-be arsonist outside GR home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the man who has tried to set a Grand Rapids house on fire twice this month.
The Grand Rapids Police Department said he tried to burn down a house in the 2000 block of Swensberg Avenue north of Knapp Street NE. He was caught on security cameras both times.
Police on Monday released surveillance video and still images showing the would-be arsonist. They show a white man wearing a black hooded North Face jacket, black pants and black boots.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.