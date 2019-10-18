Video shows violent crash into Bridge Street building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Surveillance video from a thrift store on Grand Rapids’ West Side shows the violent crash into a Bridge Street building that sent a driver to the hospital and shut down the street for hours.

It happened around 4:10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Bridge Street and Garfield Avenue NW.

Video Westside Apostolate thrift store shared with News 8 Friday shows the driver speeding west on Bridge Street before losing control and hitting the corner of the adjacent commercial building. The video shows the driver being thrown from the vehicle as it flips, littering the air with debris.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski told News 8 Thursday that the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Wittkowski said alcohol played a role in the crash, but charges have not yet been filed against the driver.