GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have released body cam footage of a shooting in downtown Grand Rapids near The Woods bar that left four injured.

The shooting happened on July 17 around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oakes Street SW and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, near Grand Woods Lounge.

One of the victims was shot in the head, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a Monday release. It said two officers put him in their cruiser to take him to the hospital immediately, instead of waiting for an ambulance.

“The heroic actions of Officer Andrew Smith and Officer Laura Saxton during an extremely chaotic and dangerous situation undoubtedly saved this man’s life,” said GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said in the release.

He said GRPD decided to release the edited video “to show the bravery and selflessness” the two officers showed.

“They did not hesitate. They did not seek out or wait for permission. They knew what needed to be done and they acted to preserve life,” Winstrom said. “And after they had transferred the victim to the care of emergency room personnel, they immediately returned to the scene to work alongside their fellow officers. I am honored to serve with them.”

WARNING: The below video may be considered graphic to some viewers.

In the bodycam footage, the sound of around two dozen gunshots is heard as people run past GRPD officers who were on a separate call.

“Get back, get back!” one of the officers said.

Officers started to run to where the gunshots were heard. They yell at people nearby to “move” and “back up.” Screams of panic and cries for help can be heard.

They are then seen running over to one of the victims who was lying on the ground. Blood can be seen on his shirt. Bystanders tell the officers he was shot in the head.

The officers tell him not to move and bring him into the back of their police cruiser.

The bodycam footage then cuts to the officers helping roll him into the hospital.

“Stay with me, stay with me. You’re going to be OK, dude,” one of the officers says.

“I think we got him,” the officer says as he runs back out of the hospital. “We’ve got to get back out there. There’s more that we’ve got to get.”

Three others were hurt in the shooting. Everyone survived.