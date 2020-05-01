Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

VIDEO: Hudsonville Ice Cream celebrates GR’s 170th birthday

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, May 2, the city of Grand Rapids will turn 170 years old.

Hudsonville Ice Cream had planned a big birthday celebration in downtown Grand Rapids to mark the milestone but had to cancel it due to the coronavirus.

Instead, the ice cream company got together people from the community, including some familiar faces from WOOD TV, to make a happy birthday video for the city.

According to the city of Grand Rapids’ website, Grand Rapids officially became a city in 1850 and at the time had a population of 2,686.

—–

Online: History of Grand Rapids

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 