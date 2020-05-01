VIDEO: Hudsonville Ice Cream celebrates GR’s 170th birthday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, May 2, the city of Grand Rapids will turn 170 years old.

Hudsonville Ice Cream had planned a big birthday celebration in downtown Grand Rapids to mark the milestone but had to cancel it due to the coronavirus.

Instead, the ice cream company got together people from the community, including some familiar faces from WOOD TV, to make a happy birthday video for the city.

According to the city of Grand Rapids’ website, Grand Rapids officially became a city in 1850 and at the time had a population of 2,686.

