Video: Black bear in northwest Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A black bear that has been wandering around northwest metro Grand Rapids was seen on another surveillance camera late Saturday or early Sunday.

Stephanie Adams’ surveillance camera caught video of the bear wandering through her front yard in the area of Alpine Avenue NW and Richmond Street.

The bear has been seen a few times in the past couple of weeks in Walker and northwest Grand Rapids. John Niewoonder of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told News 8 Friday that officials believe it is the same bear.

Bears who into cities wander are usually just looking for food. The DNR handles relocating bears when they start causing problems, but Niewoonder said that because this animal hasn’t gotten into much trouble — only hitting bird feeders and meat smokers — the strategy for now is to wait and hope it makes its way out of the city on its own.

Walker police last week reminded people to stay away from the bear. Black bears will generally run away from people, but they could attack if they feel threatened.

—–

Online:

DNR on bears