Video: 40 seconds to rip off phone repair store

Grand Rapids

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Surveillance video shows a group of people smash their way into a Grand Rapids cellphone repair shop, steal electronics and then take off.

Lake Effect Phone Repair says it happened around 4:20 a.m. Thursday at the shop on Commerce Avenue SW north of Oakes Street. The shop says six people broke in and took a couple dozen phones, tablets and computers — the “majority” of what it had on hand. Surveillance video shows they were in and out in less than 40 seconds.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating, the shop says. Anyone with information can call the shop at 616.502.4447, GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The store, which repairs and resells electronics, was open for regular hours Thursday.

