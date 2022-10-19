GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist who died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle on Sunday has been identified by police.

Gurcharan Sikh Singh, 30, died from his injuries on Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Dickinson Street SE. Police responded to reports of a person lying in the road with significant injuries. Witnesses told officers that a vehicle hit the bicyclist and dragged him for several blocks before he was disentangled. Singh was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

GRPD found the vehicle involved and took the suspect, Trevon Poe, 27, into custody. He faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and hit and run causing death.