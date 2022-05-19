GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 40-year-old man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified.

The Kent County Medical Examiner has identified William Hannah as the victim in a shooting that happened around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE near Geneva Avenue after receiving reports of gunshots and a victim.

Officers pronounced Hannah dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the GRPD Major Case Team at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting is still under investigation.