GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The victim of an early morning shooting in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified.

Armonie Acklin, a 25-year-old man from Grand Rapids, has been identified to News 8 by his family as the victim who was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to Pearl Street NW between Monroe Avenue and Ottawa Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting involving multiple victims.

Police found one person dead at the scene and three others with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

A candlelight vigil was held in Wyoming Sunday evening with family and friends of Acklin.

The shooting is still under investigation.

No suspect information is available, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the GRPD Major Case Team at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.