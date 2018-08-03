Grand Rapids

Vice President Pence coming to Grand Rapids

Posted: Aug 03, 2018 02:53 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2018 02:53 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Grand Rapids for a GOP rally, one day after the midterm election.

Pence will appear as a special guest at the Michigan Republican Party Unity Rally, which will take place at the Amway Grand Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday evening.

According to MRP Chairman Ron Weiser, Michigan is thriving, due to Republican leadership.

“Unemployment is at a 17-year low, the housing market is making historic gains, and people are moving back to our state,” he said in a release. “Republicans are ready to unite and move forward, continuing to provide results for Michigan residents. I am thankful to have Vice President Mike Pence on hand to rally our base, support our ticket, and help Republicans across Michigan unite as we work toward victory in November."

Tickets for the event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will be distributed by the MRP. Only those with tickets will be allowed to attend.

 

