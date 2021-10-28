Vets home begins restoration of historic Hebe Fountain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids has started to dismantle the historic Hebe Fountain in its going restoration efforts.

The facility, which is located at 3000 Monroe Avenue NE near the intersection of 3 Mile Road NE, recently secured 100% of the $120,000 needed to complete the restoration of the fountain.

Robinson Iron, a company that specializes in architectural metalworking, owns the ornamental mold for the fountain. They will be leading the restoration of this fountain.

The plan is to have all the work done by Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.

Construction on the new $63 million facility was finished this summer and residents started moving shortly after it was completed.

The new layout is a far cry from the sterile, institution-style building with roots dating back to the Civil War that it’s replacing. The new house is a single-story series of four sections with 32 rooms each.