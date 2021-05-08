Veterans remembered in Grand Rapids with grave markers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of veterans spent the morning remembering thousands of their fellow servicemembers.

Woodlawn Cemetery in Grand Rapids is now decorated with American flags in the latest act of a decades-long tradition.

On this day 76 years ago — May 8, 1945 — the world celebrated the fall of Nazi Germany. It was made possible, in part, because of American sacrifice.

Today, those at Woodlawn Cemetery are honoring the sacrifices of our veterans from all generations.

“Spanish-American, World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and even some Person-Gulf,” said Cliff Mulder, a navy veteran.

The Claude Lambert Memorial Flag Placing has spanned 50 years, and more than 2,100 grave markers were honored this year.

“Last year, this got canceled,” Mulder said. “So, it’s kind of a heartfelt thing to get out and the comradery amongst ourselves to even be able to do this.”

American Legion Post 258 puts it all together, and the group says it hopes it allows others to reflect on the price service members have paid.

“We’ll be reminded that veterans are there, and what veterans have done in the past for [us],” Mulder said. “And I think a lot of this also is for the younger generation to pick up on this.”