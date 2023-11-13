GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new coffee shop has opened its doors at the Veterans Memorial Park in Grand Rapids.

Renovations on the historic building, located at 22 Sheldon Ave. NE near Fulton Street, began last year. The project, led by the nonprofit HAS HEART, totaled $916,000. Funding came from the city of Grand Rapids’ capital improvement fund and parks millage fund, the Downtown Development Authority and HAS HEART, the city said in a Monday release.

Inside the HAS HEART Coffee Shop.

The idea for the coffee shop, which employs veterans and their spouses, first started 13 years ago when Michael Hyacinthe and Tyler Way met and got coffee together. They made plans for HAS HEART, which pairs veterans with designers.

“We now have the opportunity with the HAS HEART Coffee Shop to honor veterans and their sacrifices on a daily basis,” Hyacinthe, a veteran who served in the Navy for eight years, said in a release. “To be able to do so in a beautiful historic building that opens to the park’s monuments featuring the names of local men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms is extremely meaningful for us. We’re honored to activate this space to build community and bring others together.”

The HAS HEART Coffee Shop will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, go to hasheart.us.