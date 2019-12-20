Verizon expands 5G service in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Friday, some people in the Grand Rapids area will notice their wireless connection is moving a little faster.

Verizon just announced its expanded 5G Ultra Wideband service to parts of the area, including portions of downtown Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Allendale, Kentwood and Wyoming.

The service, which applies to Verizon customers, will be available near landmarks like Grand Valley State University, Woodland Mall and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum.

The president of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce says the updated service will help businesses in West Michigan to be more efficient and better serve their customers.

Verizon also recently expanded 5G service in Miami, Salt Lake City, Charlotte, N.C. and Spokane, Wash. The company now has 5G service available in 28 cities in the United States.