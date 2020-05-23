Vehicles struck by gunfire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after several shots were fired and a large gathering was found on the southeast side of the city.

Police told News 8 that officers were dispatched to Franklin Street SE and Neland Avenue SE near Miss Tracy’s liquor store on the report of multiple shots fired. They discovered a large party when police arrived just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning and found four vehicles that had been struck with gunfire. Witnesses told police a vehicle drove through the area and shot off rounds.

No victims have been reported at this time, police said.

Back in January of this year, a man died from a gunshot wound in the same area.