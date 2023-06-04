GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when shots were fired during a large gathering on the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the Blue Bridge after shots were fired at a large gathering.

Responding officers said a vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

No suspect information was released.

GRPD said large gatherings on the bridge happen often. Last summer, the Blue Bridge was closed overnight on the weekends after a shooting left four people hurt.

At the time, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said illegal parties on the bridge have raised public safety concerns.

The shooting remains under investigation.