GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say no one was injured when a car crashed into a bank building in Grand Rapids near Kentwood Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:22 a.m. at the Fifth Third Bank branch on 28th Street and Lake Eastbrook Boulevard SE, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. They confirmed there were no injuries in the crash.

A News 8 crew on the scene saw damage to the front entrance of the building and a black SUV in the parking lot with damage to the front and hood.

It is not clear what led up to the crash.