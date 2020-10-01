Vehicle crashed in Grand Rapids home; driver hurt

A vehicle crashes into home in Grand Rapids on Oct. 1, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a vehicle crashed into a home in Grand Rapids.

It happened before 12:40 p.m. Thursday on Fuller Avenue NE, near Leonard Street NE.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the driver was taken to the Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital but is expected to be OK.

Officers say no one in the home was injured, police say.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution because the gas line may have been affected, police say.

Officers say they are investigating if drugs or alcohol were involved.