GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A comic book and game shop in downtown Grand Rapids is celebrating its 10th year in business.

Vault of Midnight in Grand Rapids is planning a celebration where everything in the store will be 10% off, but you will have to wait a bit.

The official anniversary date of this store is Sept. 17. There are two other Vault of Midnight stores, the first in Ann Arbor and then one in Detroit.

This week, the store managers decided to wait to hold the event, since its anniversary is around the same time as ArtPrize.

The store offers a large selection of comic books, board games, manga and collectible items.

Paloma Deerfield, the assistant manager of the store, said the staff and selection set them apart from other stores.

“We really pride ourselves in great customer service and approachability and I would also say, just looks wise. Every shop has a customized shelving system. These are all handmade shelves. We just really try to keep an eclectic, unique look and maintain great store cleanliness,” Deerfield said.

With all the change that has happened in the past 10 years, Deerfield was happy the store was doing so well.

“It feels really awesome. Like we sell paper products in a digital age, you can even play a lot of board games online. And so to have this store be around for 10 years in a busing downtown, like comics are not slowing down and people’s interest in graphic novels isn’t slowing down,” Deerfield said.

The shop manager Cody Clair, decided to work at the store because he was a big fan of comics, movies and more. He said his job allows him to learn more about his interests.

“There’s a lot more to comics than just superheroes and capes. Kind of the popular narrative, a lot of the stuff that we see more often in movies and cinema. Um, but there’s a lot of like a slice of life stuff, there’s a lot of horror stuff, there’s a lot of really cool stories that a lot of people don’t even know exist until they come in and take a look,” Clair said.

He said the shop has many different customers ranging from regulars to first-time visitors.

“We’ve got a lot of regular customers who have been shopping here for years. Some people who have been here since we opened actually,” Clair said. “Just getting a chance to chat with customers, chat with my coworkers about stuff that we all know and love. my favorite part.”

While the team is still planning the celebration event, they said for right now, it will be on Oct. 7. Until then, the store hosts game nights and other events to bring the community together.