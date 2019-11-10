Vape shops consider raising age for e-cig purchases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some local vape shops are in favor of raising the minimum purchasing age for e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.

CEO Ron Pease of Mister-E-Liquid in Grand Rapids told News 8 they had been considering bumping up the age limit prior to President Donald Trump’s announcement on Friday.

“We have to take care of our kids most importantly, so we are going to have an age limit of 21,” Trump told reporters while speaking outside the White House.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing teen vaping health crisis.

“Raising the age is a beneficial step in reducing youth access,” Pease said.

According to Pease, vape shops can decide to raise the minimum purchase age on its own, independent of the law.

Although he doesn’t like the idea of ousting its customers between the ages of 18 and 20, it’s a sacrifice they would be willing to make if it helps limit youth exposure to e-cigarettes.

“We understand that there is maybe a need to exclude a part of the industry for the greater good,” Pease said.

Scott Jewell, the owner of Uptown Vape Shoppe on Wealthy Street, said he is also on board for raising the legal vaping age.

“It may be the best solution to all of this,” Jewell said.

For Mister-E-Liquid, the financial hit of changing the age limit would be minimal. Pease said less than 1% of their business comes from customers under the age of 21.

While Mister-E-Liquid currently sells to anyone 18 or older, it has made the decision to stop advertising to anyone under 21.