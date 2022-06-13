GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The walls of DeVos Place will soon be awash in color when the traveling exhibit “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” makes its debut Tuesday.

The immersive experience allows guests to view Vincent Van Gogh’s work on a larger-than-life scale as it provides a different view than what’s typically seen in a museum.

Visitors will see at least 300 of Gogh’s famous artworks through projection technology.

Event managers say the technology used in the exhibits allows the audience to step inside his body of work, leaving you with an unforgettable experience and a new appreciation for the artist’s work.

“Come see the exhibit. It’s an experience like no other. Come with an open mind. You will learn a lot about Vincent Van Gogh. It will go beyond the frame. It is going to actually come to life. You’ll be immersed in it,” event manager Billye Thompson said.

You can view the exhibit from June 14 until July 9 at Devos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

To learn more information about the exhibit and ticket information, click here.