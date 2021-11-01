Van Andel Institute expanding field trips for students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a year of no field trips because of the pandemic, the Van Andel Education Institute in Grand Rapids is welcoming students for hands-on learning experiences.

The institute has programs for kindergartners through 12th graders that are meant to be fun and spark kids’ interest in science.

During a field trip at the VAI students can hold a bearded dragon, design a robot and practice the skills scientists use to identify DNA samples left behind at crime scenes.

The VAI also has virtual learning options. More information can be found on its website.