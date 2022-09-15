GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Andel Institute has been awarded $7.9 million to continue serving as the biorepository for the Cancer Moonshot Biobank study.

It received the money as part of a five-year contract from the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute.

As the biorepository for the Cancer Moonshot Biobank study, VAI said it sends kits to hospitals and medical centers across the country to collect samples of tumor tissue, blood and other biospecimens. The samples are sent to the VAI to be either stored for later study or sent to organizations for analysis.

Specimens from more than 1,000 participants are expected to be collected as part of the Biobank study. It will help further research into blood, lung, skin, prostate and gastrointestinal tract cancers, according to the VAI.

“Biospecimens are foundational for discovery. They allow us to study cancers in deep detail and are crucial for the development of new prevention, diagnostic and treatment strategies,” Scott Jewell, Ph.D., director of VAI’s Pathology and Biorepository Core, said in a release. “We are honored to be a part of the Cancer Moonshot Biobank study and look forward to contributing to a greater understanding of cancer.”

Since 2020, VAI had served as the Cancer Moonshot Biobank Biorepository when it was subcontracted to develop the framework and protocols for the study.