Van Andel Arena’s first post-pandemic concert: Eric Church

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Andel Arena has scheduled its first concert since the start of the pandemic.

Eric Church announced his upcoming Gather Again Tour in a Wednesday release with a concert slated at the downtown Grand Rapids arena on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

This will be the Van Andel’s first newly scheduled concert since the pandemic. It does have some concerts already scheduled for 2021, but those are all concerts that had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Church is encouraging people to get vaccinated, and will be appearing in a vaccine education PSA later this month.

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” Church said in an April interview with Billboard. “I just want to play shows. Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

Tickets will be on pre-sale for Church Choir members Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m., and will be open to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.