GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Valent-ICE returns to Grand Rapids this weekend, and along with it the Downtown Market’s popular ice bar.

“We do anticipate around 8,000 people this weekend,” said Kendra Larsen with the market.

The 12-foot ice carved bar is just one of the many ice sculptures creations by Randy Finch.

This year’s Valent-ICE, which is part of the World of Winter festival, coincides with the market’s newest enclosed shed venue.

“We just enclosed the market shed with these garage doors this winter,” Larsen explained.

An ice sculpture by Randy Finch at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market for Valent-Ice. (Feb. 10, 2023)

The ice bar is free and open to the public. If patrons get cold, Larsen said there are more than 20 market vendors who will happily welcome new customers inside.

Finch, known as the ‘Ice Guru,’ rolled out more than 65 sculptures throughout downtown Grand Rapids Friday morning.

“Some of those have over five to 10 blocks of ice, so there’s over 80,000 pounds being displayed throughout the whole city,” he said.

Randy Finch works on an ice sculpture outside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market for Valent-Ice. (Feb. 10, 2023) An ice sculpture by Randy Finch outside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market for Valent-Ice. (Feb. 10, 2023) Randy Finch works on an ice sculpture outside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market for Valent-Ice. (Feb. 10, 2023)

There are also two ice carving demonstrations planned for the weekend. The first is at noon Saturday in Rosa Parks Circle. The second, which will be a replica of the Lincoln Memorial, is set for noon Sunday in front of the PNC building, across the street from Rosa Parks Circle.

“The weather definitely caused us a lot of trouble just because we can’t load early, so we had to load up all 80,000 pounds this morning and get them delivered before the traffic got too bad,” Finch said.

The sculptures will stay outside until they melt.