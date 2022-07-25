GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A virtual event for K-12 administrators highlighting project-based learning will take place this week.

“As a former teacher myself, as administrators, a lot of times we feel isolated and siloed,” Van Andel Institute for Education Teacher Programs Manager Dawn McCotter said at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Monday.

She said the seminar will help teachers discover resources to implement effective project-based learning in schools. The method of learning focuses on issues with real-world applications, something mostly outside of the classroom.

Topics of discussion will include:

Characteristics of PBL schools

Ways to help teachers embrace PBL

Resources to support PBL implementation

Professional development strategies for PBL

Registration is required for the event, which runs from 4:30 pm. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“This is a really great networking event and opportunity to have those conversations,” McCotter said.