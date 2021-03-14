Vaccine clinic for African immigrants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A non-profit group is doing what it can to help get the vaccine out into West Michigan. In particular into the arms of African immigrants in Grand Rapids.

This happens Tuesday, March 16th, but the group is asking folks to register no later than Sunday, March 14.

This is a partnership between Kent County and the nonprofit group called ‘A Glimpse of Africa’.

You can register by contacting any of the following emails:

AGLIMPSEOFAFRICA@GMAIL.COMREBECCA.DENG@KENTCOUNTYMI.GOVSNYAMUHUNGU@CWSGLOBAL.ORG

This will all get underway at the Kent County Clinic at 4700 Kalamazoo Avenue in Kentwood at 8am.And those eligible include those 65 and older, food industry workers, and those 50 and older with health conditions.