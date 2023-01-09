Authorities on scene of a house fire in southeast of Grand Rapids on Monday, Jan. 9, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant house in southeast Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department told News 8 that crews were called around 6:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire at the house on Neland Avenue SE north of the intersection with Hall Street SE.

Crews on the scene believe the fire started in the basement and moved up to the second floor, causing significant damage, according to GRFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.