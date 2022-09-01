GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fourteen U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford laid a wreath Thursday morning at the late president’s tomb in Grand Rapids.

The crew is the first to be deployed on the USS Gerald R. Ford, the first in the new Ford class of aircraft carrier. Ford grew up in Grand Rapids.

Sailors from the USS Gerald R. Ford lay a wreath at the tomb of President Gerald R. Ford in Grand Rapids on Sept. 1, 2022.

Through Sept. 3, the sailors will be traveling around Grand Rapids, where Ford grew up and where he is buried; Albion,where he served as a trustee for Albion College; and Ann Arbor, where he attended college and played football in preparation for their departure from Norfolk, Virginia, this fall.

“We came out here as a namesake tour to learn more about President Ford as well as his ventures up in Michigan,” sailor Esteban Reyes said. “And his time through Congress at home, as well as down at (the University of Michigan) and Albion College.”

The group was scheduled to visit Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and participate in activities with members of the Gerald Ford Council Boy Scouts of America Adventure Point at 5 p.m.

They will visit the University of Michigan Friday.