USPS sending out wish lists for Grand Rapids kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Not everyone wakes up Christmas morning with presents under the tree, and the United States Postal Service is stepping in with a special delivery.

Through a program called Operation Santa, workers give Grand Rapids children a chance to write Santa a wish list and submit it online.

People can read the letters on the site and sponsor a child for Christmas.

The letters don’t reveal the child’s identity or address. Instead, it identifies them using a QR code.

When folks are ready to deliver the gift, workers say they should take the package to the post office and present the worker with the QR code found in the letter.

If your child would like to write a letter to Santa, crews say they may do so until Dec. 14.