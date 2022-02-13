Used car buyers getting ‘bottom of barrel’ amid shortage

This Nov. 15, 2020 photo shows a long row of unsold used Highlander sports-utility vehicles sits at a Toyota dealership in Englewood, Colo. In 2021, high demand and low supply have driven up used vehicle prices so much that many are now selling for more than their original sticker price when they were new. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re in the market for a used car, the owner of a Cascade collision repair shop has advice for you: Don’t buy without a third-party inspection, especially right now.

“The used car market right now, you’re getting the bottom of the barrel,” Steve Sawicki, owner of CARSTAR Impact of Cascade, said. “We’re finding out that there’s a lot of vehicles that have been repaired improperly.”

As the vehicle shortage continues, Sawicki said his shop is seeing more used cars on the market with undisclosed defects or improper repairs.

His shop does vehicle inspections for a couple highly principled used car lots.

He blames the increase in sellers trying to unload lemons on the skyrocketing price of used cars amid the computer chip-induced car crunch.

“This is something we’ve never seen before, and that’s why these cars are hitting the street because now it’s worth buying a total loss, putting the money into it, and maybe a couple guys (work on it) in their backyard and then put it back out on Facebook Marketplace,” he said.

That’s why Sawicki said it’s so important right now that you have a trusted professional inspect any used vehicle before you buy it.

“You’re getting vehicles that are totaled getting bought, repaired, put back on the market,” Sawicki told Target 8.

“You need a professional to look at these vehicles to make sure there’s no damage to them that, number one, is going to be a safety issue or, two, is going to cause concerns later on down the road… It’s your second biggest investment and basically you’re throwing money away if you’re not having a professional take a good look at it,” Sawicki said.

Troy Baker of the Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan agrees.

“It really is critical that people protect themselves. That means not just jumping into the prettiest car you see on the lot, the first thing that you drive,” Baker said.

“Take your time and do your research. So often we get complaints from people who don’t do that, and then they’re surprised when they find there’s a problem a week after they buy the vehicle. Well, a week later if you buy it ‘as is,’ you’re out of luck,” he said.

You could very well be out of luck even you don’t buy it “as is.”

Baker said car buyers need to do their homework before they even start shopping in-person.

“It’s not uncommon for people to get car fever. You’re standing on the lot, it’s right there, and you can take it home today. It’s your car. But take a step back. Take an extra day,” Baker suggests.

Baker says buyers first need to decide what they want to buy and how much they should expect to pay for it.

“That way you know if it’s a deal that’s too good to be true, or if they’re trying to rip you off by charging too much,” he said.

You should also research where you’re going to buy. Check any businesses through BBB.org, Google their name to see what comes up and make sure they’re licensed as a dealer through the state of Michigan.

To check a dealer’s license, go to michigan.gov/sos, click on online services, then Business Services, Dealer Services and Search Dealer.

Then, before you even leave the house to shop, make sure you find a mechanic you can take any vehicle to prior to buying it.

“It’s so important that you get a third party to inspect it that you trust. (They) can identify any issues and make sure that vehicle is going to be good and solid for you down the road,” said Baker

Baker said you should also get everything in writing.

“Anything they tell you should be in writing. If there’s something that they’re supposed to fix before you take the car, it’s in writing. If there’s a warranty, it’s in writing. Don’t let them rush you through the process,” he said. “Understand what is covered (under warranty), how it’s covered, and what you need to do if something goes wrong. Does it have to go back to that dealership? Can it go to any repair shop?”

It’s also a good idea to obtain the vehicle’s history by running its vehicle identification number through CARFAX or another service. They can tell you if the vehicle’s been in a prior accident and help you determine if the car’s odometer has been rolled back to show fewer miles.

Here are several online resources, including an explanation of Michigan’s Lemon Law, and step-by-step guidelines on how to protect yourself when buying a used car.