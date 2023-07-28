GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A national chess championship is coming to Grand Rapids.

The 123rd U.S. Open Chess Championship will be held at the DeVos Place Convention Center from July 29 to Aug. 6.

Jeff Aldridge, president of the Michigan Chess Association, told News 8 everyone plays in “one big section.”

“It’s an opportunity to play anybody,” Aldridge said. “You could play a grandmaster, one of the top players in the country or maybe even in the world.”

Besides the main competition, there will also be scholastic events, a weekend tournament and blitz — or fast-paced — chess, according to Aldridge.

Aldridge told News 8 chess has been “booming.”

“I think a lot of people picked it up during COVID, and now they want to see what it’s like to play in person,” he said.

Registration is still open, according to Aldridge.

