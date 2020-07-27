US Navy veteran reunited with lost ring

An image of the U.S. Navy ring found near Saint Adalbert’s in Grand Rapids. (July 24, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Jackowski figured the ring that took him 27 years in the U.S. Navy to earn was gone — until he opened the Basilica Saint Adalbert church bulletin.

There it was on the top of page two: “FOUND – Ring with the initials JSJ inside. If yours, please contact Denise at (616) 458-3065 and identify,” the bulletin read.

The blue-stoned ring with U.S. Navy engraved on the top of the band means a great deal to Jackowski.

“Yeah, I thought this thing was long gone in the trash,” Jackowski said. “St. Anthony, he works in mysterious ways.”

A gift from his children, the ring honored Jackowski for the 27 years he served in the U.S. Navy — 10 on active duty and another 17 in the reserves.

He lost the ring a few weeks back.

“I still don’t know how it got out to the parking lot because I swore I lost it in the apartment,” Jackowski said.

But the back story on how the ring returned to Jackowski’s finger is the story of another man’s dedication to those who served and the church’s efforts to track down the owner.

Eight day ago, on his way into St. Adalberts, Ian Engweiler noticed the ring on the ground.

“I was like, ‘I need to find whoever lost this because they definitely deserve that recognition as a veteran.'” Engweiler told News 8.

Engweiler left the ring with staff at the church.

His mother posted a picture of the ring on Facebook. But it was the short blurb in the church bulletin that alerted Jackowski to the discovery.

“Yesterday, I picked it up and JSJ (Jackowski’s initials were) in the ring — ‘hey, that’s got to be mine,’” he recalled.

It’s not clear if the finder will every meet owner. Engweiler says he’s just glad Jackowksi got his ring back.

But for Jackowski, with all that’s going on in the world these days, he’s grateful someone took the time to care.

“I really appreciate what he did because a lot of them wouldn’t. They would have just said, I’ll keep it, hock it, something like that,” Jackowski said. “Sounds like he’s a great kid, and I really appreciate what he did.”