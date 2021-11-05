US-131 S-curve lanes to reopen after months of construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Good news, Grand Rapids drivers: After months of construction, lane closures on the US-131 S-curve are scheduled to open back up Saturday morning.

The single-lane closure of both northbound and southbound US-131 between I-196 and Franklin Street began in early August. The project was supposed to wrap up by Sept. 15, but problems pushed back the completion date.

Before the lanes open back up, there will be a double lane closure starting at 8 p.m. Friday as crews work to remove the closure, MDOT said.

Crews will be removing the barrier wall and construction equipment. They will also be removing temporary pavement marking and placing permanent ones.

All lanes should be open before 10 a.m. Saturday, MDOT said, though that timing is approximate as placing pavement markings is weather-dependent.