Grand Rapids

US-131 in Grand Rapids to close at night

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 12:12 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 12:17 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People who drive in Grand Rapids at night might have to change their route for a couple of days.

US-131 between Franklin and Ann streets will have double lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

During those times, officials say the ramp from Pearl Street to northbound US-131 will also close.

Officials say the closures will allow crews to do work on the bridge.

MDOT notes the work will depend on the weather.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk

Photo Galleries