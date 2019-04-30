US-131 in Grand Rapids to close at night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People who drive in Grand Rapids at night might have to change their route for a couple of days.
US-131 between Franklin and Ann streets will have double lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
During those times, officials say the ramp from Pearl Street to northbound US-131 will also close.
Officials say the closures will allow crews to do work on the bridge.
MDOT notes the work will depend on the weather.
