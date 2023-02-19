GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crime in Grand Rapids continues to be a concern for families and even business owners. This week, the Urban League of West Michigan will host an awareness rally to bring the community together.

“We need to help protect our kids, our family, our community,” Mary McGhee, director of programs, said. “Let’s get together to figure out how we can do that.”

The rally will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. It’s part of the league’s cure violence initiative. Members of the organization will line the streets outside of the office, located at 745 Eastern Avenue SE.

The Urban League is asking the community to join in, intervene and take a stance in preventing ongoing violence.

“If one of us is silent about something that’s going on that means that we accept that and at this time we can’t afford to accept any more incidents going unresolved or any more incidents or people being called out about the different negative behaviors that are impacting us,” McGhee said.

During the rally, the Urban League of West Michigan will also share information and resources about employment, housing, education and health.