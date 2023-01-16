GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Urban League of West Michigan’s Annual MLK Corporate Breakfast was back in person Monday morning, featuring live music, networking and a variety of speakers.

Approximately 800 people attended the sold-out event at DeVos Place. This is the 23rd year the league has hosted the breakfast. This year’s theme was “Looking Back, Looking Forward.”

“We’re looking back on the work that we’ve done over our 80 years then we’re looking forward at what the focus on our youth today,” Eric Brown, the league’s CEO, said.

Brown said although King is most notably remembered for his “I have a Dream” speech, he also fought hard for economic justice.

“The Urban League of West Michigan’s mission is to make sure that we help African Americans and other disadvantaged populations achieve full economic self-security, parity and civil rights so we believe that we’re in lockstep in with the legacy and really what Dr. King’s life work was about,” he said.

Brown added that he’s grateful for the community’s support in helping make sure the league can continue working towards its mission.