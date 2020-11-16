Urban Family Ministries offers takeout Thanksgiving meals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping Urban Family Ministries from handing out Thanksgiving meals in Grand Rapids this year, thanks to Elijah Libbett, his family and Ellnora’s Kitchen.

Libbett said he wanted to make sure everyone knows the event is still on because “everybody is wondering what they are going to do for Thanksgiving.”

The takeout meals will be available Nov. 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Urban Family Ministries, located at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Baxter Street SE.

“Anybody is welcome, whether you have $1 million or no money at all,” Libbett said.

This will be the 11th year the group has provided holiday meals to the community. Last year, Urban Family Ministries handed out 900 meals for Thanksgiving and 1,600 meals for Christmas, along with 600 gifts.

Urban Family Ministries will be taking extra precautions this year because of coronavirus. Libbett is asking everyone to wear a facemask. He says there will be sanitizer at the door.