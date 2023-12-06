GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ annual Uptown Shop Hop returns Thursday night, and with the addition of two new social zones, businesses are expecting larger-than-normal crowds.

It’s the 26th year of the Shop Hop, a neighborhood pop-up event that highlights local businesses with a festive twist. The “jolly trolleys” will be back up and moving along the Wealthy Street and Fulton Street corridors this year, offering attendees a ride from district to district.

“Shop Hop is so great because it shows people all the small businesses that line these streets in this district,” Alyson Caillaud-Jones said.

Caillaud-Jones is the co-owner of Chartreuse Sisters, a Parisian coffee shop that opened earlier this year on the corner of Wealthy Street and Eastern Avenue. She hopes this year’s event will attract new customers to the area.

“We are making a ton of pastries for (Thursday),” Caillaud-Jones said.

A poster promotes the Uptown Grand Rapids Shop Hop. (Dec. 6, 2023)

For Dean Jeffery, who co-owns Good Judy’s Market and Juice Bar, last year’s Shop Hop was an opportunity for the brand new business to show West Michigan what it was all about.

Good Judy’s is half juice bar, half fancy pantry. The business was just two months old during the 2022 Uptown Shop Hop. With a trolley stop just outside the doors of Good Judy’s, Jeffery’s team was busy blending, mixing and creating healthy options for a wide array of shoppers.

“People who didn’t know we existed knew we existed. They’d come in and peruse everything,” Jeffery said. “And it was amazing for just increasing awareness to our business.”

While the annual Shop Hop isn’t new, last year marked the return of the beloved trolleys following the pandemic. There are also two new social zones, East Hills and East Fulton.

“There’s 150 businesses up and down these streets,” Jeffery said. “It takes 10 minutes to walk from one side to the next and you really do get a full gamut of homeware to snacks and soup.”

This year, there will also be an elf scavenger hunt for the little ones. If you successfully find 20 elves and their names, which are hidden in different small businesses, you can drop off your completed card and be entered to win a prize.

So whether you are looking for holiday gifts or simply want to enjoy a night out, boutiques, restaurants and area shops are staying open late Thursday to usher in the holiday season in a family-friendly way. The festivities run from 3 to 9 p.m.