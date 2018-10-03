Grand Rapids

Upgrades coming to GR city hall; lane closures expected

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 10:30 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 10:36 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Driving through downtown Grand Rapids is about to get more difficult, as a renovation project spanning 18 to 20 months begins near Calder Plaza.

The day after ArtPrize ends, crews plan to bring in hoisting cranes, security fences and dumpsters to handle heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades at the Grand Rapids City Hall and Kent County Administration buildings at 300 Monroe Ave. NW.

The city commission approved the $11 million project in August; officials say it’s the first major overhaul of the 49-year-old buildings’ HVAC system, which has been operating on borrowed time, thanks to consistent maintenance. The average lifespan of an HVAC system is 25 to 30 years, according to the city.

Officials say drivers should expect lane closures on Monroe Avenue beginning in November, when seven or more crane lifts will be called in for the first phase of renovations. The Silver Line station in that area will also be closed during phase 1, which is expected to last nine to 10 months.

The HVAC work is expected to be complete by April 2020.

----

Online:

Monroe Avenue project timeline

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Final 20
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Final 20

Photo Galleries
Photos: Announcing the ArtPrize 10 Final 20
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Announcing the ArtPrize 10 Final 20