Upgrades coming to GR city hall; lane closures expected

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Driving through downtown Grand Rapids is about to get more difficult, as a renovation project spanning 18 to 20 months begins near Calder Plaza.

The day after ArtPrize ends, crews plan to bring in hoisting cranes, security fences and dumpsters to handle heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades at the Grand Rapids City Hall and Kent County Administration buildings at 300 Monroe Ave. NW.

The city commission approved the $11 million project in August; officials say it’s the first major overhaul of the 49-year-old buildings’ HVAC system, which has been operating on borrowed time, thanks to consistent maintenance. The average lifespan of an HVAC system is 25 to 30 years, according to the city.

Officials say drivers should expect lane closures on Monroe Avenue beginning in November, when seven or more crane lifts will be called in for the first phase of renovations. The Silver Line station in that area will also be closed during phase 1, which is expected to last nine to 10 months.

The HVAC work is expected to be complete by April 2020.

