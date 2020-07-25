UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian hit and killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have identified a man killed after he was hit by a car earlier this month.

A Grand Rapids police spokesman tells News 8 that 68-year-old Lee Ester Thompson, from Grand Rapids was killed in a crash just after midnight at the intersection of Division Avenue S and Burton Street SW on July 11th.

Police say a car driving west on Burton Street ran a red light and hit a car driving south on Division Avenue.

The impact from the crash pushed the car that was driving westbound to the corner of Burton Street and Division hitting Thompson, who was standing on a sidewalk.

The crash is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.