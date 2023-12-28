GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An ice cream shop in the Grand Rapids East Hills is adding a production facility.

Furniture City opened around 10 years ago, serving up ice cream made in the Cherry Street shop. The space is fairly small and inefficient for stovetop handmade ice cream and the company grew out of the space about six years ago, owner and operator Rachel Franko said.

She said moving production to a 4,000-square-foot building in the Creston area, located at 1416 North Ave. near Spencer Street, was a “long time coming.”

Franko started looking for a new production facility about six years ago, but several things popped up to derail the search, she said, including the pandemic.

“It was a huge undertaking to get to this point, so it is a huge success,” she said.

Furniture City in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 28, 2023)

While customers won’t see a big difference, the production move will make the ice cream shop more efficient, Franko said, as some of the equipment will be taken out to make more space.

“It makes it more functional for our team and … allows them to get through the line and push things out more efficiently,” she said.

She said she would also like to offer more grab-and-go options.

Franko hopes the move will ultimately allow her to open more Furniture City locations, as having a separate production facility will allow the business to supply multiple stores.

“That would be the main goal,” she said. “It just depends on where things work out … everything has its own cost associated with it. So it’ll just depend on what we can do to keep everybody busy, keep us financially stable.”

Furniture City in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 28, 2023) Furniture City in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 28, 2023)

Working in the new space will allow the company to double batch sizes and expand catering. She said she’d also like to get Furniture City ice cream into small boutique markets, and the new production facility will allow her to focus more on developing new flavors.

Franko purchased the Creston facility, which used to make coffee, about a year ago. She anticipates moving production over in about three months, though she said there will be a bit of a learning curve. She plans on hiring two part-time employees for the expansion, and two current part-time employees will become full-time.

“We’re excited to get to a point where we’re growing and then we can do even more of the things that we’ve been wanting to do from the beginning,” she said.

Finally seeing the expansion come to fruition is “unreal,” she said.

“I think that as a woman business owner and being on a dessert train here, (it) is very difficult to, not necessarily get people excited about you, but to be able to expand because people don’t look at us the same as they look at other … types of businesses,” she said. “Honestly, it’s still quite unreal that we’re at this point and it’s because of the team that we have and working hard and just putting our heads down and cranking out ice cream and doing the best we can.”